Curling 101: Learn about the ‘rock,’ brooms and slippery shoes

CHICAGO — Watching athletes furiously sweep ice as a rock slides towards a painted-on bullseye in the Winter Olympics makes many unfamiliar with the sport ask: "what is curling?"

Local curling clubs gave WGN's Andrea Darlas a 101 lesson in the sport, and why so many people are drawn to the competition and camaraderie of it all. Here are the basics, from what kind of shoes to wear (protip: watch out for the slippery one), to how to throw the "rock" and how to sweep your way to victory.

Want to learn more? The Chicago Curling Club and Windy City Curling Club both offer ice time time to players of all skill levels.