× Free President’s Day activities that aren’t mattress sales

CHICAGO — Many will get the day off Monday in observance of President’s Day, including CPS students and teachers, government workers and even a few private-sector employees.

Instead of taking the day to spend money on a car or a mattress during at yet another “blowout” sale, here are some fun activities that will be free during the holiday:

Hang with Abe at the Chicago History Museum

The museum is offering free admission for Illinois residents on President’s Day, as well as live music, face painting and a performance of “Meeting the Lincolns.” Abe and Mary Todd Lincoln will also be roaming around the museum.

Look up at the Adler Planetarium

Illinois residents can enter the Adler Planetarium for free throughout the day, from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Get schooled on the stars and catch a glimpse of what the skies look like behind all that light pollution in Chicago.

See ‘Get Out’ for free

Free screenings of “Get Out” are playing across the country Monday to mark the film’s one-year anniversary. Tickets for the 7 p.m. shows will be given out on a first come, first served basis at the AMC River East 21, AMC Crestwood 18, and AMC Streets of Woodfield 20.

Great museums that are free year-round

Museums including the National Veterans Art Museum, National Museum of Mexican Art and Chicago Cultural Center are all free year-round.

Reminisce about Sue at the Field Museum

Basic admission is free for Illinois residents with valid proof of residency at the Field Museum. Try not to be disoriented when you enter the grand field hall and Sue the T. rex is not there to greet you. The dino was disassembled so it can be moved to its own dedicated exhibition hall, making room for a 122-foot long Titanosaur to take its place.