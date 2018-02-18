× Dense Fog Advisory in effect until late this Sunday morning for areas west and south of Chicago

Patchy dense fog has developed with visibility dropping to less than a quarter-mile in areas west and south of Chicago early this Sunday morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until mid to late morning for that portion of northeast Illinois.

If traveling this morning be alert for sudden changes in visibility dropping to near zero in spots. Also if driving or even walking, watch for possible slick spots where moisture could condense and freeze on cold surfaces with temperatures in the teens to lower 20s.

Latest Local airport visibility in tenths of a mile…