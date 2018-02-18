Death of man found in burning car ruled homicide
MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. – Police said a man whose body was found in a burning car was shot to death.
The Cook County Medical Examiner ruled the death of Vladimir Esquivel of Arlington Heights a homicide.
His body was found early Friday morning in a burning car near Algonquin and Dempster. The 29-year-old had been shot multiple times.
Police said it was not a random act and it’s now being treating as a homicide.
Crimestoppers of Mount Prospect is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads police to the killer.