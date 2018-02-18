Dan Bernstein discusses the Celebrity Poker Tournament for Camp One Step on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - For years, he's used his voice on the airwaves at 670 The Score to provide a unique look at sports in Chicago that encompasses what goes on during the games and how they affect things off the field.

Maybe that's why it was fitting that we have Dan Bernstein, co-host of "The Bernstein and Goff Show" on Sports Feed for the first time to discuss something that is sport yet also an important part of helping children who suffer from cancer.

That's the Celebrity Poker Tournament this Thursday at The Montgomery Club in Chicago. It's a fundraiser for Camp One Step by Children's Oncology Services - which give children fighting cancer the chance to experience unique outings as they fight the disease.

It's a cause very dear to Bernstein, who sits on the organization's Board of Directors. He discussed his passion for the organization along with the event itself with Josh Frydman and Andy Masur on Sunday's Sports Feed.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dan also took some time to discuss some of the news of the day as well, which you can watch in the videos above or below.

If you would like to learn more about the Celebrity Poker Tournament for Camp One Step, click here.