A Flood Watch calling for heavy rains and snow melt combining for potential river flooding is in effect for northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana from Monday evening through Tuesday night

A Flood Watch (green-shaded area on the highlighted map) is in effect for the entire Chicago area beginning Monday evening and running through Tuesday night. A slow-moving low pressure system is forecast to consolidate and intensify over Iowa in the next 24 to 36-hours tracking east-northeast through northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. A series of showers and embedded thunderstorms are expected to develop to our south and surge north through our area beginning Monday morning and continue in waves through Monday and Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will rise into the 60s at least over portions of the Chicago area Monday and Tuesday, and that along with the periodic heavy rains will quickly melt the existing snow cover. The resulting runoff should cause rapid rises on area rivers and streams and ice jam breakups are also a concern with widespread flooding possibly developing and extending for some time after the rains have ended.