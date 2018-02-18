1 injured after fire at former John Hancock Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – One person was hospitalized after a fire in the building formerly known as the John Hancock Center.

The fire started around 3 a.m. Sunday in the kitchen of an apartment on the on the 52nd floor of 175 E. Delaware Place.

Firefighters had to break down the condo door to get to the fire. Once inside they rescued the man.

The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition. Officials said he is dealing with smoke inhalation.

Fire officials said the fire was contained to the studio apartment and didn't spread.

There is slight water damage and investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.

No one else was injured.