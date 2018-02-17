PHOTOS: Chicago says goodbye to fallen police commander

CHICAGO — Thousands attended the funeral of a fallen Chicago police officer to honor and remember his life after he was fatally shot Tuesday.

The Bridgeport neighborhood was decorated in blue Saturday morning for the services of Chicago Police Cmdr. Paul Bauer at the Nativity of Our Lord Church.

The commander’s daughter, Grace, delivered a reading at the beginning of the services.

Gov. Bruce Rauner, Mayor Rahm Emanuel and CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson were some of the many people who shared stories about the respected officer.

Cmdr. Bauer was killed Tuesday confronting a suspect outside the Thompson Center.