Home and Garden Show highlights products for beautifying, fixing homes

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Home and Garden Show is one of the largest home improvement shows in the Chicago area.

From kitchens and bathrooms to furniture and even cars. The expo highlighted the latest products and services for repairing and beautifying homes.

One exhibit featured furniture made from 100 percent recycled materials at the By the Yard booth. Another featured eco-friendly products like solar panels and electric vehicle chargers.

Other displays boasted ways to create something everyone needs--more space.

There was even something for the extravagant such as hot tubs and swim spas.

The expo runs through Sunday at Arlington Int'l Racecourse.