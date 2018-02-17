History tells us spring is indeed just around the corner
-
Mildest weather in 3 weeks includes 2 days of spring-like 50° temps— but new arctic blast rides powerful winds into the area Thursday night; multiple snow chances—including Friday/Saturday lake lake-effect
-
Reinforcing late week cold punch to bring the area’s chilliest autumn temps yet; Fri/Sat sub-40° highs the first since March; 147 years of weather observations tell us 60+ degree temps not behind us yet
-
Mild spell to end after mid-week, as weather pattern shifts
-
Winter storm brings variety of weather; flooding concerns here
-
Warmer weather pattern expected to dominate through the remainder of February; “warm sector” of powerful winter storm to deliver 60-degrees & rain/t-storms Mon/Tues
-
-
Tired of cold, wintry weather? Consider these frigid facts:
-
Temperatures after the 1967 blizzard
-
Adapting to a different climate
-
2018 Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil predicts 6 more weeks of winter
-
With all the talk of global warming, why did we just experience such incredibly cold weather that reached so far south?
-
-
Winter Weather Advisory ends – next up possible accumulating lake-effect snow
-
Weather may be a factor in viewing early Wednesday’s “Super Blue Blood Moon”; new arctic blast to render mid-week warming temporary; February headed for cold start
-
Enthusiastic Matt Nagy sold on the Bears’ future as he becomes franchise’s 16th head coach