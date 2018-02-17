Friends, family attend funeral of slain CPD Cmdr. Paul Bauer

CHICAGO — Thousands attended the funeral mass of a fallen Chicago police officer to honor and remember his life after he was fatally shot Tuesday.

The Bridgeport neighborhood was decorated in blue Saturday morning for the funeral of Chicago Police Cmdr. Paul Bauer at the Nativity of Our Lord Church.

The commander’s daughter, Grace, 13, delivered a reading at the beginning of the services.

There were 1,400 friends, family and fellow officers Inside the church including an overflow room in the basement.

Outside, there was an army of men and women in blue and the spouses who love them as well.

Gov. Bruce Rauner, Mayor Rahm Emanuel and CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson were some of the many people who shared stories about the respected officer.

All 287 officials assigned to the 18th District attended the funeral and about 400 different law enforcement agencies from across the state, region and country came to pay their respects.

“I’ve never seen the outpourings of support not just from the city but around the country…His wife Erin and daughter Grace throughout this whole thing have shown what it means to be Chicago strong,” Supt. Johnson said.

The commander’s flag-draped coffin left the church he regularly attended. A gunfire salute was followed by Taps, the End of Watch and a solemn promise to never forget how Cmdr. Bauer made the ultimate sacrifice.

PHOTOS: CHICAGO SAYS GOODBYE TO FALLEN OFFICER

There was an outpouring of support and respect Friday at the commander’s visitation.

Some people waited close to two hours in the cold to pay their respects. Officers from across the country arrived to pay respects.

Commander Bauer was killed Tuesday confronting a suspect outside the Thompson Center.

Earlier Friday, a procession made its way through the commander’s Bridgeport neighborhood before finally arriving at Nativity of Our Lord where an honor guard carried him inside.

Cmdr. Bauer’s wife and daughter were met at the church with kind words and hugs.

“The healing process starts today for the Chicago police department and the family,” Superintendent Eddie Johnson said. “It’s going to be a difficult two days but we can get through it.”

Saturday’s service is not open to the public.

If you’d like to show your support, the city is asking people to line the funeral procession route from the church to the cemetery.

The route runs along Pershing Road to the Dan Ryan then to I-57 South taking the 111th Street exit. It continues onto Vincennes Ave to Monterrey, then west on to the cemetery in Alsip.

Supporters were asked to wear blue.

41.827008 -87.643319