Friends, family attend funeral of slain Chicago Police Cmdr. Paul Bauer

CHICAGO — Thousands arrived to honor and remember a Chicago police commander that was fatally shot Tuesday.

The Bridgeport neighborhood was decorated in blue Saturday morning for the funeral services of Chicago Police Cmdr. Paul Bauer at the Nativity of Our Lord Church.

There was an outpouring of support and respect Friday at the commander’s visitation.

Some people waited close to two hours in the cold to pay their respects. Officers from across the country arrived to pay respects.

Commander Bauer was killed Tuesday confronting a suspect outside the Thompson Center.

Earlier Friday, a procession made its way through the commander’s Bridgeport neighborhood before finally arriving at Nativity of Our Lord where an honor guard carried him inside.

Cmdr. Bauer’s wife and daughter were met at the church with kind words and hugs.

“The healing process starts today for the Chicago police department and the family,” Superintendent Eddie Johnson said. “It’s going to be a difficult two days but we can get through it.”

Saturday’s service is not open to the public.

If you’d like to show your support, the city is asking people to line the funeral procession route from the church to the cemetery.

The route runs along Pershing Road to the Dan Ryan then to I-57 South taking the 111th Street exit.

It continues onto Vincennes Ave to Monterrey, then west on to the cemetery in Alsip.

Supporters are also asked to wear blue.

