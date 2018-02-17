Florida shooting survivors rally, demand gun control

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Students who survived the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida are demanding tougher gun laws.

They took part in an emotional rally in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday.

The survivors raised their voices to say thoughts and prayers are not enough.

"They say a good guy with a gun stops a bad guy with a gun. We call B.S.," said student Emma Gonzalez.

Student David Hogg also spoke on Saturday.

"They would rather see their reelection campaigns funded by special interest groups than actually saving children's lives, said Hogg. "And it's sick and disgusting. And that's why we have to take this position because if we don't God knows how many more children are gonna die."

Vice President Mike Pence was in Dallas on Saturday. While there he said it's not surprising voices in Washington and the media are running to predictable debates. Pence also said, "We are going to remain focused on bringing renewed energy to making our schools safe and taking a renewed look at giving law enforcement and local authorities the tools they need to deal with individuals struggling with dangerous mental illness."

"This isn't just a mental health issue. He wouldn't have harmed that many students with a knife," said Gonzalez.

There were troubling missed signs about the shooter. The FBI admits it failed to follow up on a detailed tip.

"There were lives lost that maybe would not have been lost if this information had not fallen through the cracks," said Parkland Mayor Christine Hunchofsky.

The community in Parkland is trying to cope with the unimaginable loss of 14 students and three school employees.

Geography teacher Scott Beigel will be laid to rest Sunday.