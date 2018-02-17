Blackhawks star Patrick Kane attends wake for Commander Paul Bauer

CHICAGO – Commander Paul Bauer touched the lives of countless Chicagoans.
His death has been mourned by thousands of citizens he helped protect, police officers from Dallas, Texas to Girard, Ohio and even Patrick Kane.
Friday night, the Blackhawks star and a handful of his teammates attended Commander Bauer’s wake.
The Hawks held a moment of silence for Commander Bauer before Thursday’s game against the Anaheim Ducks.
The time for reflection seemed to affect Blackhawks Captain Jonathan Toews, helping put into perspective the important things in life.
"Obviously, his family and the people close to that whole story that are affected, it's unfortunate," explained Toews. "Stories that you hear, like the school in Florida. There's a million things you can use to try and keep things in perspective, to not just be down and negative. We're excited to come to the rink to do our job. We can have fun with it, stay positive and get out of this hole that we're in."
Bauer's funeral is at 10 a.m. Saturday at Nativity of Our Lord Church at 653 W. 37th Street in Bridgeport.
The commander will be buried at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Alsip.