Blackhawks fans ejected for racist taunts at Capitals player

CHICAGO – Four Blackhawks fans may never be allowed back in the United Center again.

According to the Washington Post, the group of hecklers taunted Capitals winger Devante Smith-Pelly while he was in the penalty box with chants of “basketball, basketball, basketball.” Smith-Pelly is black.

“There’s absolutely no place in the game of hockey or our country for racism,” remarked Capitals head coach Barry Trotz. “I think it’s disgusting. There’s no place for it. Athletes in our country don’t deserve that. It just shows ignorance.”

Security promptly kicked the fans out of the arena. The Blackhawks released this statement regarding the incident:

“We were made aware of an incident at tonight’s game involving a small group of attendees who made harmful comments directed at Washington Capitals player Devante Smith-Pelly. The fans were immediately removed and we apologize to Smith-Pelly and the Washington Capitals organization. We are committed to providing an inclusive environment for everyone who attends our games and these actions will never be tolerated.”