Band of snow moving through the Chicago area this Saturday afternoon

A band of snow will move eastward through the Chicago area this afternoon. Snowfall could be briefly heavy, possibly depositing an inch or so, as it passes over a given location. Highways/streets/sidewalks could become slushy, snow-covered and slick.

The snow will end from the west by this evening.

Chicago National Weather Service projection and Current Regional weather radar mosaic below…