Winter season to close with mild temperatures

This winter has featured swings between persistently cold patterns, and very mild regimes. The first half of February brought very cold temperatures and 9 straight days of measurable snow. Through the 14th, the month’s average temperature was 7.1 degrees below normal. February 28th marks the end of the climatological winter season. Another pattern shift suggests the latter half of this month will feature mild air. Medium range forecasts are consistent in developing a deep upper-level trough over the West, while warm ridging builds to the east. This means the Midwest will experience persistent southwest flow aloft, limiting any intrusions of polar air in favor of more spring like temperatures. Readings through February 28th are to average 6 to 8 degrees above normal.