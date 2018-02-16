WGN-TV announces 2018 Chicago White Sox broadcast schedule

CHICAGO — February 16, 2018 – Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV is proud to announce its 2018 Chicago White Sox broadcast schedule. WGN-TV Sports will produce 56 White Sox baseball telecasts, including one preseason and 55 regular season games, to air on WGN-TV.

Highlights of this year’s schedule include three games against the defending World Series Champion Houston Astros, six games against the defending American League Central Champion Cleveland Indians, three games against the crosstown rival Chicago Cubs, and two games against Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees. Ken “Hawk” Harrelson returns to call his final season with select games on WGN, while Jason Benetti and former White Sox pitcher Steve Stone will be in the White Sox television booth for spring training and most regular season games.

2018 marks the 50th season of Chicago White Sox on WGN-TV since 1948. The complete WGN-TV White Sox TV broadcast schedule is attached. All listed times are Central (CT).

