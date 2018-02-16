Warmer weather pattern expected to dominate through the remainder of February; “warm sector” of powerful winter storm to deliver 60-degrees & rain/t-storms Mon/Tues
-
Winter storm brings variety of weather; flooding concerns here
-
PHOTOS: Chicago area hit by winter storm
-
CPS cancels school today due to weather
-
Temperatures after the 1967 blizzard
-
How many Chicago winters have featured bitter cold, piles of snow and an ice storm?
-
-
Winter weather advisories posted for Kankakee and Livingston counties as snow band moves south
-
Winter Storm Watch issued for La Porte, Indiana beginning Friday night
-
High waves, ice along the lakefront
-
Massive Lake Michigan waves prompt Lakeshore Flood Advisory
-
Storms bringing 2 to 5 inches of snow, Winter Weather Advisory issued
-
-
Forecast: Major snowstorm will bury Chicagoland, over a foot of snow in some areas
-
East Coast braces for a deep freeze following massive storm
-
Northwest Indiana residents digging out from winter storm