Teens put new, personal twist on opera

For some, the word “opera” may evoke images of dramatic musical theatre sung in a foreign language.

But some Chicago area teens are putting a new twist on an otherwise conservative tradition.

The group is called “Empower Youth” and the idea is the result of a partnership between the Chicago Urban League and Chicago’s Lyric Unlimited- an arm of the Lyric Opera.

And the group is learning all aspects of an opera production, including costuming and set design. But this opera will also have the influence of today’s generation.

It’s the first of its kind in the Chicago area and that is why empower youth is one of Chicago’s Very Own.