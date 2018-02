Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAGRANGE, Ill. -- Super Bowl champion and Western Springs native Jake Elliott was honored at his alma mater tonight.

The Philadelphia Eagles kicker was greeted with loud cheers at the Lyons Township varsity boys basketball game in LaGrange.

The school presented Elliott with a framed photo highlighting his football career.

The 23-year-old made three field goals during the Super Bowl scoring the first and last points of the game.