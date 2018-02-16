Rachael Ray judges recipes prepared by WGNers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rachael Ray stopped by WGN Morning News Friday, so we had her judge some dishes prepared by some of our news team.

Dean Richards made Slow Cooker Butternut Squash Chili

INGREDIENTS:

FOR THE CHILI:

· 1 (1.5 pound) butternut squash, peeled, cut into half inch pieces

· 2 1/2 cups chicken or vegetable broth

· 1 can black beans , drained and rinsed

· 1 can great northern beans , drained and rinsed

· 1 red bell pepper , diced

· 1 poblano pepper (or green bell), diced

· 1 sweet onion , diced

· 1 can petite diced tomatoes

· 5 cloves garlic , minced

· 2 teaspoons chili powder

· 1 teaspoon ground cumin

· 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

I also added 2 - 6 ounce cans of tomato paste to add some thickness.

FOR THE TOPPINGS:

· Cilantro

· Sour Cream

· Chips

· Cheese

DIRECTIONS:

1. Place all chili ingredients in the slow cooker, mix, and cook on low for 4-5 hours or until butternut squash is tender.

2. Serve with desired toppings.

Larry Potash made Novia Scotia Chop Suey

2 cans Campbell’s tomato soup

10 oz. macaroni

1 pound beef

1/2 tsp pepper

Tsp. secret ingredient

Cortney Hall made her grandmother's recipe for Lemon Bars

Winner: Dean Richard's butternut squash chilli!

Recipe coming soon -- check back later.