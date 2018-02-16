Police seek suspect in Little Village sexual assault

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago police are looking for a man who sexually assaulted a woman Thursday morning in the Little Village neighborhood on the city’s Southwest Side.

Police say the woman was sexually assaulted at 3:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of West 25th Street.

Police say the suspected followed the woman for about a block and forced her into an alley. He then pulled a knife on her and sexually assaulted her before running away.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic man between 30 and 39 years old, wearing a black hoody with short brown hair and a short black beard.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.