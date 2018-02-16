Outpouring of support and respect at visitation for fallen CPD commander

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- There was an outpouring of support and respect Friday at the visitation for CPD Commander Paul Bauer.

Some people waiting close to two hours in the cold to pay their respects.

The visitation was scheduled to end at 9 p.m. a long line of people remained.

Chicago police said it would go as late it takes.

The crowded wait to make sure Commander Bauer’s family and the entire Chicago police department know the city stands with them.

Commander Bauer was killed Tuesday confronting a suspect outside the Thompson Center.

Earlier Friday, a procession made its way through the commander’s Bridgeport neighborhood before finally arriving at Nativity of Our Lord where an honor guard carried him inside.

Commander Bauer's wife and daughter were met at the church with kind words and hugs.

“The healing process starts today for the Chicago police department and the family,” Superintendent Eddie Johnson said. “It’s going to be a difficult two days but we can get through it.”

Saturday’s service is not open to the public.

If you'd like to show your support, the city is asking people to line the funeral procession route from the church to the cemetery.

The route runs along Pershing Road to the Dan Ryan then to I-57 South taking the 111th Street exit.

It continues onto Vincennes Ave to Monterrey, then west on to the cemetery in Alsip.

Supporters also asked to wear blue.