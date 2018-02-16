Officers from across the country arrive to pay respects to fallen CPD commander

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Police officers from across the country are gathering in Chicago to pay their respects to Commander Paul Bauer.

Many did not know Commander Bauer but they know the risks he took and the dedication he showed right to the very end. And they’ve come from all over the country tonight to pay their respects.

Officers from Dallas, Texas; Girard, Ohio; New York and Boston will be represented at Commander Bauer’s funeral Saturday.

They say it’s not an obligation to but an honor.

Officers also why they created the Brotherhood for the Fallen in 2010, a charity that offers emotional and financial support to the families of police officers across the U.S. and Canada killed in the line of duty.