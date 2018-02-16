Lunchbreak: Grilled treviso salad and details on the Chicago Chefs Hall Of Fame

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

John Hogan, Executive Chef, Partner, River Roast and inductee of the Chicago Chefs Hall of Fame

RIVER ROAST

315 N. LaSalle St. Chicago, Il 60654

312-822-0100

http://riverroastchicago.com

Event:

February 17, 2018, will be “Chef John Hogan Day in Chicago”, as proclaimed by Mayor Rahm Emanuel in an official Mayoral Proclamation, due to Hogan’s induction into the Chicago Culinary Museum and Chefs Hall of Fame, also happening that evening at a ticketed event open-to-the-public at the Palmer House Hilton. Tickets may be purchased at http://www.thechicagoculinarymuseum.org/ .

Chefs Hall of Fame 2018 Induction Ceremony

Saturday, February 17, 2018, 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.; For the Love of Chocolate Gala to follow

The Palmer House Hilton, 17 East Monroe, Chicago, Illinois 60603

http://www.thechicagoculinarymuseum.org/

Recipe:

Grilled Treviso salad

4 heads Treviso

2 oz. XV (extra virgin) olive oil

Salt and pepper

4 Ortiz white anchovy fillets

4 Ortiz black anchovy fillets

2 hardboiled eggs [cut into quarters]

2 tsp. fried capers

2 oz. Essensa Balsamic vinegar

2 tbsp. chopped parsley

Brush Treviso with olive oil and place on hot grill or cast-iron pan, char nicely.

Place on a plate and spoon over anchovy vinaigrette (recipe below), top with capers, parsley and crisscross anchovy.

Arrange two pieces of egg and drizzle a little of Balsamic serve warm.

Serves 4 people

Anchovy Aioli

6 anchovies

¼ cup lemon juice

4 egg yolks

4 cloves garlic

2 ½ cups the best oil

½ cup sherry vinegar

1 tsp. Dijon mustard

Blend all ingredients together in a food processor or blender, toss with salad.