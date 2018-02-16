Dear Tom,

Is it possible for the city of Chicago not to get any measurable snow during an entire season?

Thanks,

Amadeus Kaszuba

Chicago

Dear Amadeus,

While nothing is impossible, a snowless Chicago cold season would be an incredibly rare event. In the city’s 134 snow seasons of record dating back to the winter of 1884-85, the least snowy seasons were a scant 9.8 inches in the winter of 1920-21 followed by just 11.5 inches the following winter. There have only been 10 cold seasons with less than 20 inches, most recently 19.8 inches in 2011-12. Barring a massive climate change, it is inconceivable to imagine a Chicago winter that would fail to produce at least 0.1 inches of snow. Chicago’s historic measurable snow season currently spans seven months from the earliest on record, 0.3 inches on October 12, 2006 to the latest of 0.2 inches of snow on May 11, 1966.