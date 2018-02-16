Fix My Recipe: Rachael Ray helps WGN viewer make the perfect chicken noodle soup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're changing lives, one recipe at a time! Viewer Loukisha Smart-Pennix says, "I can`t get my chicken noodle soup right for nothing in the world. Even in my Rachael Ray Pots."

Rachael Ray stopped by WGN to help Loukisha finally master the art of chicken noodle soup.

Rachael Ray’s Chicken Noodle Soup

For a short cut, use store-bought chicken stock in a box and pulled rotisserie chicken meat from the store and skip the poached chicken step.

For the Poached Chicken:

1, 3-4 pound whole chicken

2 carrots, rough chopped

2 celery stalks, halved

1 large yellow onion, halved, skin and all

1 lemon, cut into slices

3 garlic cloves, peeled and smashed

1 herb bundle with parsley and thyme

5-6 black peppercorns

2 fresh bay leaves

Salt

For the Soup:

2 tablespoons EVOO

2 medium carrots, peeled and chopped

2 ribs celery, chopped

1 medium onion, chopped

1 parsnip, peeled and chopped

1-2 garlic cloves, peeled and grated or minced, optional

Salt and pepper

8 cups chicken stock

1/2 pound wide egg noodles, cooked separately

1-2 cups white rice, cooked separately

A handful of fresh parsley, chopped

A handful of fresh dill, chopped

Juice of a lemon

For the Poached Chicken:

Add all ingredients to a large pot, cover with cold water by a couple of inches and bring to a simmer. Continue to cook at a low rolling boil for about 1 hour, or until the chicken is fully cooked. Remove chicken to a platter or dish and let cool until able to be shredded by hand. Strain the rest of the pot making sure to keep the liquid and reserve.

For the Soup:

Place a large pot over medium heat, add EVOO. Add the carrots, celery, onion, parsnip and garlic if using. Season with salt and pepper, stir and let cook 5-6 minutes or until vegetables start to soften and onion turns translucent. Add the chicken stock from the whole poached chicken to the pot, increase the heat, and let simmer 15-20 minutes to bring the flavors together. Add the shredded chicken to the pot and season with salt and pepper. Place your choice of cooked noodles or cooked rice in the bottom of a bowl. Ladle the soup on top to make warm. Garnish with parsley, dill and a squeeze of fresh lemon.

Serves 4 to 6