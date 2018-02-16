Cubs bullpen ready to dance again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MESA, Ariz. - We've all been either amused or confused by Joe Maddon's "Art Imitates Baseball" project for this season - the latest in Joe's tradition of motivational madness.

There's another Cubs tradition that's not going away either. The new bullpen guys are going to be dancing out there, like it or not.

"To me, it's just a way for all of us to be happy," explained Cubs reliever Carl Edwards Jr.

"Bullpens usually have a bunch of character to them," noted newcomer Steve Cishek. "As far as the dancing, I don't know how comfortable I feel about that. It's something I'm still working on. I might have to get some lessons by the time Opening Day starts. We have a month and a half to go, so. I've got some stuff up my sleeve that when a big homer hits, I might have to bust it out."

"I keep getting asked about my dancing," remarked Cubs closer Brandon Morrow. "I don't know. We'll see. I might be the awkward one in the corner."

"I know we tried to ask Wade [Davis] if he'd dance and he just gave us that glare," laughed Brian Duensing.