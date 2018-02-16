Cook County Jail inmates who applauded accused cop killer shipped to southern Illinois

CHICAGO — On Thursday, WGN aired video of several Cook County Jail inmates applauding as the man accused of killing a Chicago police commander walked by their holding cell.

Now, WGN Investigates has learned those inmates have been shipped to the southern tip of Illinois.

If you look closely at the video, you’ll see some inmates clap as Shomari Legghettee is escorted to a court appearance.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office confirms that the three inmates who applauded have now been transferred to Jefferson County Jail, 285 miles south of Chicago.

Legghette was charged with first-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of narcotics in connection with the death of Cmdr. Paul Bauer.

He has been transferred to the Kankakee County Jail. Jail officials say that’s not uncommon for inmates accused of high profile crimes.