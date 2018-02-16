Local 13-year-old discusses leading role ‘Phantom’ sequel ‘Love Never Dies’

Casey Lyons chats with morning crew about his role in Andrew Lloyd Webber's  musical "Love Never Dies"  the sequel to "Phantom of the Opera".  The Broadway show will be playing at the Cadillac Palace Theatre till March 4th. Click here for tickets and showtimes.