Blues band Ronnie Baker Brooks performs live on WGN Morning News

Posted 7:53 AM, February 16, 2018, by , Updated at 08:09AM, February 16, 2018

Chicago-born blues group Ronnie Baker Brooks will perform live at SPACE in Evanston this Saturday, Feb. 17.  Baker Brooks is nominated for two Blues Foundation Blues Music awards this year, including Best Contemporary Blues Performer and Best Contemporary Blues CD for his latest record, "Times Have Changed".  Winners will be announced at the ceremony in Memphis on May 10.