Chicago-born blues group Ronnie Baker Brooks will perform live at SPACE in Evanston this Saturday, Feb. 17. Baker Brooks is nominated for two Blues Foundation Blues Music awards this year, including Best Contemporary Blues Performer and Best Contemporary Blues CD for his latest record, "Times Have Changed". Winners will be announced at the ceremony in Memphis on May 10.
Blues band Ronnie Baker Brooks performs live on WGN Morning News
-
Super Diamond performs live on WGN Morning News
-
Live music from Adam Ness
-
Local Indie band performs live on WGN Morning News
-
British alternative band performs live on WGN Morning News
-
Jimmy Nick and Don’t Tell Mama are Back with Guitar Slingin’ Blues!
-
-
Chicago impressionist Frank Caliendo gets big laughs on WGN Morning News
-
‘Super blue blood moon’ will be visible in the U.S. on January 31
-
Big Head Todd and The Monsters Perform New World Arisin’
-
Giovanni Mazza plays his first single “Encantado”
-
WGN-TV & OAK BROOK PRODUCTIONS BRING HOME 11 EMMY® AWARDS
-
-
Rare Super Blue Blood Moon may be hidden by clouds Wednesday morning
-
Divvy bikes could be ‘something blue’ for newly-engaged couple
-
The Polkaholics perform live on the morning show!