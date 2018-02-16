× Blackhawks Game Notes For Saturday vs. Washington

* The Capitals won, 5-2, on Thursday in Minnesota. It was Washington’s ninth consecutive game scoring 3+ goals, and it was the 14th consecutive game that Washington has allowed multiple goals.

* The Blackhawks lost, 3-2, on Thursday versus Anaheim. It Was Chicago’s eighth consecutive loss (0-7-1), and sixth consecutive regulation loss. This is Chicago’s longest losing streak since dropping nine straight (0-8-1) from January 21 – February 14, 2012. Chicago has not lost seven consecutive games in regulation since 2006-07 (seven straight).

* This is the second and final meeting this season between the Capitals and Blackhawks. Washington won the first meeting in D.C. on December 6, 6-2. The Capitals are 7-1-0 against the Blackhawks in their last eight meetings, and have outscored Chicago 31-12 during this eight-game stretch.

* In his first seven career games against Chicago, Tom Wilson had zero points, but in his last two skates against the Blackhawks, Wilson had seven points (3 goals, 4 assists) and a +6 plus/minus rating.

* Duncan Keith got his first goal of the season on Thursday versus Anaheim, snapping a 71-game goalless drought dating back to last season (including postseason).

* Braden Holtby is 6-1-0 in his last seven starts against the Blackhawks with a 1.71 GAA and a .946 save percentage (210/222). Holtby has allowed multiple goals in 27 consecutive starts, the longest such single-season streak in the NHL since Peter Budaj allowed multiple goals in 31 consecutive starts with Colorado to finish the 2010-11 season.