American Idol winner Lee DeWyze performs new song on WGN Morning News

Posted 11:13 AM, February 16, 2018

American Idol season nine winner Lee DeWyze plays his latest single "The Breakdown", which currently holds the top spot on the iTunes alternative chart.  The Mount Prospect native will feature his new album "Paranoia" when he performs live tonight at SPACE in Evanston.