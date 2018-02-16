American Idol winner Lee DeWyze performs new song on WGN Morning News

American Idol season nine winner Lee DeWyze plays his latest single "The Breakdown", which currently holds the top spot on the iTunes alternative chart. The Mount Prospect native will feature his new album "Paranoia" when he performs live tonight at SPACE in Evanston.
