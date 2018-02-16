Adopt-A-Pet: AdoptaBull with special guest host Rachael Ray

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Laura Wesseln, Director of adoptaBull

Jennifer Sacket

www.adoptaBull.org

Events:

-We will have a booth at the Chicagoland Family Pet Expo (www.petchicago.com) , Arlington International Racecourse, Arlington Heights, IL March 16, 17 and 18. This is a great opportunity to kiss a bulldog! We will have our Smooch-a-Pooch booth with kissable bulldogs for a $1 donation. We will be selling products for pets such as I.D. tags custom-made-while-u-wait, harnesses, collars, leashes, wholesome treats, toys, shampoos and grooming items. We will also have items for people including t-shirts, sweatshirts, animal purses, bags, stickers, car coasters, and luggage tags (also engravable). A portion of every purchase is donated to adoptaBull for our medical fund.

-We will also be holding a live Facebook auction on April 12, 13 and 14. We’ll have over 100 great items to bid on for people and pets. People may join the Facebook auction at www.facebook.com/groups/adoptabullauctionpage/?fref=ts. All proceeds will be used to pay for medical costs for our bullies.

-We will have a booth at the Chicago Pet Show (www.chicagopetshow.com ) , Oak Lawn Pavilion, 9401 S Oak Park Ave, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 April 28 and 29. This is a great opportunity to kiss a bulldog! We will have our Smooch-a-Pooch booth with kissable bulldogs for a $1 donation. We will be selling products for pets such as I.D. tags custom-made-while-u-wait, harnesses, collars, leashes, wholesome treats, toys, shampoos and grooming items. We will also have items for people including t-shirts, sweatshirts, animal purses, bags, stickers, car coasters, and luggage tags (also engravable). A portion of every purchase is donated to adoptaBull for our medical fund.

