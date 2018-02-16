Friday Forecaster: Asia Moore, 3rd grader from Morill Math & Science Elementary
3rd grader reports Friday weather forecast
-
3rd grader reports Friday morning’s weather forecast
-
3rd grader reports Friday morning’s forecast
-
2nd grader reports Friday’s weather forecast
-
Friday Forecaster does stunts, gives weather report
-
3rd grader reports Friday morning weather forecast
-
-
4th grader reports Friday morning’s weather forecast
-
4th grader reports Friday morning’s weather forecast
-
4th grader reports Friday morning’s weather forecast
-
2nd grader reports Friday morning’s weather forecast
-
4th grader reports Friday forecast
-
-
4th grader reports Friday morning’s weather forecast
-
Creative teacher engages students with visual learning
-
Forecast: Major snowstorm will bury Chicagoland, over a foot of snow in some areas