3 found shot inside northern suburban home

ZION, Ill. -- Three people were shot inside a home in the far northern suburbs.

Police in Zion were called just after 1:30 p.m.

One woman who had been shot was airlifted with life-threatening injuries.

The two others, a man and a woman, were also taken to the hospital.

The extent of their injuries are not yet known.

Police do not have anyone in custody. They say they do think this was a targeted attack and that the public is not at risk.

Anyone with information should call Zion police.