Toddler critically injured in Englewood house fire

CHICAGO — A toddler is critically injured after a house fire on the South Side.

One year old from fire at 5626 south DAMEN now critical. Comer — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 15, 2018

The fire started around 9 p.m. Wednesday near 56th and Damen in the city’s Englewood neighborhood.

Officials say the fire broke out due to a space heater that was too close to flammable material. The home also had no working smoke detectors.

Office of Fire investigation reports fire 5626 S. Damen started from space heater too close to bed with infant. Child took considerable smoke before being removed. No smoke detector — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 15, 2018

The 1-year-old victim is getting emergency treatment Thursday morning.

The fire caused enough damage to displace three adults and a child.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.