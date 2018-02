CHICAGO — The Smashing Pumpkins are coming to Chicago this summer for a reunion tour.

The band announced Thursday their “Shiny And Oh So Bright” tour which will celebrate songs from their first five albums. The band will include three-fourths of original Pumpkins’ members: Billy Corgan, James Iha, Jeff Schroeder, and Jimmy Chamberlin.

The tour will include a stop at Chicago’s United Center on August 13.

Tickets will be available Friday, February 23 at 10 a.m. on Live Nation.