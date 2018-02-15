Schools on soft lockdown in Portage, Ind., after reports of 2 suspicious men near middle school

PORTAGE, Ind. — Police say all Portage Township Schools and local private schools (Nativity and Portage Christian School) are on soft lockdown Thursday morning.

At about 7:30 a.m., police received several reports of two male subjects walking in the area of Mulberry Avenue and Brown Street while carrying guns. One was described as carrying a rifle or shotgun and the other was carrying a handgun. Both were described as white males, one was described with long hair and wearing a yellow shirt, black jacket and blue jeans, and the other subject wearing an orange shirt with a holster on his hip. First believed to be juveniles, the subjects were later advised to be in their early 20s.

Officers searched the the area and were unable to locate the subjects. Police say it’s possible and likely that the subjects went inside a house.

“Because the initial call indicated these subjects were in the vicinity of Fegely Middle School we are treating this as credible concern to our schools,” Portage Police Chief Troy Williams said in a statement.

Williams also said officers were already patrolling schools given the shooting in Florida Wednesday.