Rodon looking to bounce back from injury plagued 2017

February 15, 2018

Injuries kept Carlos Rodon to just 12 starts last season for the White Sox.  Rodon enters camp this year rehabbing from shoulder surgery last fall.  The White Sox are hoping a little more cautious approach will bring Rodon better health in 2018.  Lauren Magiera has more on Rodon’s rehab from Glendale.