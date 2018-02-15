Recent thaw has melted more than a foot of snow; chill that’s replaced it won’t last—a little snow Saturday p.m.—then “S” winds with new storm send rain/thunder and mild temperatures this way Monday
-
Storms bringing 2 to 5 inches of snow, Winter Weather Advisory issued
-
Chicago Weather: At least 3 more inches of snow fell in Chicago area
-
Dust off those snow shovels—active winter weather ahead
-
Biggest snow in 3 years – and it’s not over yet
-
Winter Weather Advisory ends – next up possible accumulating lake-effect snow
-
-
PHOTOS: Snow hits Chicago-area for MLK Day
-
Snow tapering off mid-day Sunday, light snow Monday
-
Snow expected overnight, morning commute could be messy
-
Second round of snow on the way Tuesday
-
Cold weather continues; Snow possible this weekend
-
-
Cooler temps, light snow possible
-
7-day forecast: Light snow on the way
-
PHOTOS: Chicago area hit by winter storm