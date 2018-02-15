For the latest weather updates, visit wgntv.com/weather.
Rain, warmup coming early next week
-
Snow winding down Sunday, warmup coming later in week
-
Snow on the way, gradual warmup coming
-
Gradual warmup throughout week
-
Mid-week thaw coming, then return to cold
-
Two seasons in one day; Weather roller coast ahead
-
-
Cloudy days ahead; Warmup followed by cold snap
-
Temps continue to warmup, mild weekend ahead
-
Mostly sunny skies Friday, Sunday warmup
-
Temps in upper 40s Saturday, rain possible Sunday
-
Mild temps ahead, weekend rain possible
-
-
Temps changing through week, cloudy days ahead
-
7-Day Forecast: Warm temps continue into early week
-
Breezy Saturday, 60s return next week