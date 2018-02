Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A new documentary premiering later this month uses archival footage and some never-before-seen clips from Civil Rights leader Malcolm X's life.

Tom Jennings produced "The Lost Tapes: Malcolm X," and joined WGN's Dean Richards Thursday to talk about the film.

The film premieres Monday, February 26 at 7:00 pm on the Smithsonian Channel.