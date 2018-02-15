× No Corey Crawford call-up yet, but the Blackhawks make a goaltender switch

CHICAGO – When he appeared on the ice a few weeks back for the first time after a long stint on Injured Reserve, many hoped that a Corey Crawford return to the Blackhawks would come sooner than later.

But it’s not happening yet, but the Blackhawks are giving another goalie a try in an attempt to find consistency in Crawford’s absence.

As was reported by a few outlets on Wednesday, on Thursday the Blackhawks officially sent Jeff Glass down to Rockford after allowing four goals in a loss at Vegas on Tuesday night.

In his place comes Jean-Francois Berube, who was signed by the team this offseason. In 15 games in Rockford, the goalie is 7-8 with a 2.37 goals against average. He played in one game for the Blackhawks this season, allowing two goals while stopping 12 shots as a mid-game substitution against the Capitals in December 6th.

Glass, who was a popular story at the beginning of 2018 after making his NHL debut at 32 years old, finished with a 3-6-3 record with a 3.31 goals against average.