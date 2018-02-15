Lunchbreak: Cranberry pistachio bark

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Casey Thompson, pastry chef at The Cottage on Dixie

The Cottage on Dixe

18849 Dixie Highway, Homewood, IL

http://www.thecottageondixie.com/index.html

Event:

The Village of Homewood proudly hosts the 16th annual Homewood Chocolate Fest on Feb. 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information on locations & more:

www.HomeSWEEThomewood.com

Recipe:

Cranberry Pistachio Bark

Ingredients:

1 Pound White Chocolate

1 Pound Dark Chocolate

¾ Cup Dried Cranberries

¾ Cup Chopped Pistachio Pieces

Supplies:

Small Pot

2 Glass Pyrex Bowls

Parchment Paper

Half Sheet Pan

Offset Spatula

Food Scale

Measuring Cups

Instructions:

Fill your pot 1/3 full of water and bring to a boil. While waiting for the water to boil, measure out all of your ingredients. Place Pyrex bowl with dark chocolate over the pot of boiling water. Stir chocolate continuously until melted and smooth. Pour chocolate onto your half sheet pan lined with parchment paper. Set aside to let cool and harden. Now, take your Pyrex bowl filled with white chocolate and place over the pot of boiling water. Stir continuously until chocolate is smooth and melted. Stir in ½ cup of dried cranberries and ½ cup of chopped pistachio pieces. Place leftover topping to the side. Spread your white chocolate mixture on top of the dark chocolate; layer evenly. Now take your leftover toppings and sprinkle on top of the bark. Refrigerate until set; break into bite-sized pieces .