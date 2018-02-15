× How did weathermen forecast snow totals before computer modeling?

Dear Tom,

How did weathermen forecast snow totals before computer modeling?

— Kelli A. Pawlik

Dear Kelli,

Today, meteorologists are armed with a plethora of storm fields and snowfall estimates from a vast array of computer models, along with satellite information that is combined with meteorological expertise to forecast snowfall amounts.

Before computer models and satellite data, meteorologists relied on storm movement and history along with their experience. Storms were tracked on hand-drawn maps with estimates of a storm’s liquid precipitation potential converted to snowfall based on the storm’s temperature environment and the expected duration of the snowfall. Snowfall forecasts were honed by the storm’s snow-producing history combined with expected changes in intensity and velocity, and in the Great Lakes, whether lake-effect would be an additional factor.