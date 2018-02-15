× Dean talks to the cast of “Black Panther”

“Black Panther,” the highly anticipated film from Disney and Marvel Comics finally makes its big screen debut.

Dean Richards sat down with the cast to talk about the record breaking and history making movie.

Chadwick Boseman, “Black Panther”



Michael B. Jordan, "Killmonger"



Lupita Nyong'o, "Nakia" and Danai Gurira, "Okoye"



Daniel Kaluuya, "W'Kabi" and Winston Duke, "M'Baku"



Andy Sirkis, "Klaw" and Martin Freeman, "Everett Ross"



Forest Whitaker,"Zuri"



Ryan Coogler, Director

