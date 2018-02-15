Dan Roan discusses the opening of Cubs Spring Training in Mesa on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's only been a few days, but already Cubs Spring Training is loaded with storylines.

There are the happy headlines, like Yu Darvish's signing with the club. There are the unusual headlines, like Joe Maddon's new take on motivation for 2018. There is also a somber storyline as Anthony Rizzo left Mesa to lend his support for the Parkland, Florida community after 17 students were killed in a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, his alma mater.

Dan Roan of WGN News has watched it all transpire over the past few days at Sloan Park and he joined Sports Feed to discuss the opening of Spring Training with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

