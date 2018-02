Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A big congratulations is in order for Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras.

Contreras announced Wednesday on Instagram that he and his girlfriend are engaged.

The catcher popped the question on Valentine's Day -- and according to his post, she accepted.

"She said YES", the post reads. "I LOVE YOU AMOR MIO BELLO."

Cubs spring training starts February 23.